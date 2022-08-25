Base of Leshan Giant Buddha exposed due to decreasing water level

Xinhua) 09:42, August 25, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the exposed base of the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the exposed base of the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the exposed base of the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level in recent days due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)