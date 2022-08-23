How China is winning hearts worldwide

The People's Republic of China is a real bearer of democracy in the world by having a government of and for the people, with the country providing an example of genuine prosperity and development for its people in the modern era. Modern China – the developed China we know today – is the product of a long struggle and endless efforts made by its leaders and the Chinese people.

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the Chinese people have fully understood what was indispensable for a better future by setting their sights on the emergence of a nation committed to all-round improvement and common prosperity, with the nation's cumulative efforts directed at achieving common goals.

Now, the question was how to go about actually implementing such an idea. If you look at Chinese history, you will see that this nation has constantly had to improvise according to changing times and conditions. We can see the practical demonstration of this pattern of thinking throughout China's development and history. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, which has unanimously supported and presented itself as a peaceful nation to the world, the Chinese people have continued their struggle in the battle to achieve the goals of poverty alleviation and shared prosperity.

The Chinese leadership, which is always consensus-oriented and always makes well-thought-out decisions, has done their duty by realizing the destiny of the Chinese people and transforming their lives for the better. We must appreciate the foresight and progressive thinking of the Chinese leadership, which prioritizes the welfare of its people over and above many other potential concerns.

China’s hand of friendship has been extended to others on the condition of mutual development. With great dedication and hard work, the 21st century saw that in a short span of 70 years, China emerged from being a low-income developing country to become one of the world’s leading economies. Over the course of these 70 years, China has made progress in all spheres of life, such that the global community has had no other choice but to stand in awe and marvel at the Chinese miracle.

At present, there has been two options before the Chinese leadership: either to assert China’s economic power for its own singular gains or to provide opportunities worldwide for joint development and human betterment. Obviously, China has chosen to take the path of cooperation and shared economic development.

Now is a period when China is reaching toward the heights of its economic development as well as progressing through a period of transition in its leadership. Since 2012, the new leadership of China has adopted a new vision of development and shared prosperity along with the continuation of previous policy objectives. The Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation among BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), and many other such initiatives have demonstrated President Xi Jinping's desire to bring everyone along on the journey toward achieving shared prosperity and human betterment while helping each other on this path to development. Today, China has won the hearts of many people around the world by connecting up every continent on the planet through its trade, economic and development corridors, which bring together the most diverse fields for material progress that the world has ever witnessed. Undoubtedly, China’s economic miracle is changing lives and bringing prosperity to those people and countries engaging in cooperation with China. In recent years, China has shared its economic achievements with the rest of the global community, while investing enormously in health, infrastructure, information technology and agriculture all across the world. China’s policy of “win-win cooperation” has not only reshaped the dynamics of the zero-sum Cold War mentality espoused by certain countries, but it has also provided much needed opportunities to foster progress hand-in-hand across political, economic, security and cultural fields by developing a global network of partnerships as a primary pathway forward for broad-based multilateral diplomacy.

About the author: Muhammad Aamir Saeed is a Pakistan-based radio journalist. He can be reached at [email protected] for inquiries.

The opinions expressed in this article reflect those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of People's Daily Online.

