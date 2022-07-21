China handles over 100,000 public interest litigation cases in H1

Xinhua) 09:21, July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Procuratorial organs across China handled 107,000 public interest litigation cases in the first half (H1) of this year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Wednesday.

Of the cases, 13,000 were civil lawsuits, and 94,000 were administrative cases, according to the SPP.

Altogether 222,000 arrests were approved or decided, down 51.2 percent year on year. A total of 681,000 people were prosecuted, down 14.4 percent year on year.

China began to institute public interest litigation on July 1, 2017, after the country's top legislature incorporated the practice into law by passing amendments to civil and administrative procedure laws.

