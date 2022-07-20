More China-aided anti-epidemic supplies handed over to Laos

Xinhua) 10:18, July 20, 2022

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (2nd R) hands over a new batch of China-aided medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control to Lao Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith (2nd L) in the Lao capital Vientiane, July 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

VIENTIANE, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of China-aided medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control were handed over to Laos on Monday afternoon.

The anti-epidemic supplies were handed over by Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong to Lao Health Minister Bounfeng Phoummalaysith in the Lao capital Vientiane.

In order to strengthen the China-Laos anti-pandemic cooperation and enhance Laos' ability to fight the virus, the Chinese side decided to provide the assistance worth 13.54 million yuan (2.01 million U.S. dollars), an official with the Chinese embassy in Laos told Xinhua on Tuesday.

The donated supplies include two mobile laboratories, one medical vehicle and other medical materials.

