Chinese FM spokesperson urges Australia to develop correct perception of China

Xinhua) 09:16, July 20, 2022

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hopes on Tuesday that the Australian side can shape up a right perception of China and take concrete actions to improve bilateral relations.

In a recent interview about Australia-China relations, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong reportedly said that "it's in the interest of both nations for the relationship to be stabilized and if both parties wish to do that, then there's a way forward."

In response to her remarks, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing that the sound and steady development of China-Australia relations meets the common interests of the two countries and the two peoples, and it is also good for safeguarding peace, stability, development and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region.

Noting that China-Australia relations are presented with both challenges and opportunities, Zhao said China hopes the Australian side can seize the opportunities, shape up a right perception of China, stay committed to seeking common ground while putting differences aside when getting along with China, and take concrete actions to build more positive dynamics for improving bilateral relations

"China is ready to act in the spirit of mutual respect, work together with the Australian side and advance bilateral relations along the track of comprehensive strategic partnership for steady development and for the benefit of the two peoples," Zhao said.

