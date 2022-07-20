Croatia, China launch 3rd joint police patrol to better serve tourists

Xinhua) 11:06, July 20, 2022

Croatian and Chinese police officers patrol downtown Zagreb as part of the Croatia and China joint police patrol in Zagreb, Croatia on July 19, 2022. Eight Chinese police officers will conduct a one-month joint patrol in the Zagreb, Zadar, Plitvice Lakes National Park and Dubrovnik. (Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

