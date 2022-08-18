China takes solid steps to foster stronger sense of community for Chinese nation

Xinhua) 09:47, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Solid measures have been taken in China to foster a stronger sense of community for the Chinese nation over the past decade, according to Zhao Yong, deputy head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission.

The country has implemented different supportive policies in different regions, made good use of the development funds for ethnic minority groups, carried out a number of high-quality industrial projects, and taken more actions to bring prosperity to border areas. As a result, people of all ethnic groups can share the fruits of reforms and development, according to Zhao.

Zhao said, over the past 10 years, the per capita disposable income of urban residents in areas with large ethnic minority populations increased by an annual average of 7.7 percent, and that for rural residents increased by 10.2 percent.

In the meantime, life expectancy in those areas has greatly increased, with the life expectancy in Tibet Autonomous Region increasing by four years compared with 10 years ago, said Zhao, adding that a large amount of infrastructure has been built in these areas, including railways and industrial parks.

Zhao said, "Over the past 10 years, the exchanges, interactions and integration among different ethnic groups have reached an unprecedented level in depth and breadth."

Referring to legislative measures, Zhao said that fostering a stronger sense of community for the Chinese nation has been written into the organic law of the local people's congresses and governments.

China has demonstrated the sense of community for the Chinese nation with openness, Zhao said, adding that, while telling the stories of China and the Chinese nation well, the country has also endeavored to participate in international dialogues and exchanges on human rights.

In the next phase, Zhao said the country will bring all ethnic groups together to strive for realizing socialist modernization, enhance exchanges and interactions among all ethnic groups and improve the modernization of governance systems and capacity concerning ethnic affairs, so as to effectively solidify the sense of community for the Chinese nation.

