Int'l community supports China in taking all necessary measures to counter U.S. provocation

Xinhua) 08:44, August 05, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region in disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representations.

The international community has blasted the visit for grossly infringing on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while expressing support for the one-China principle and all the necessary measures taken by the Chinese side to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

PROVOCATIVE VISIT

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is "a clear provocation."

"The principled position of Russia remains unchanged: we proceed from the fact that there is only one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," the ministry said in a statement.

Konstantin Kosachev, Russian Federation Council deputy speaker, said on social media that Pelosi's visit is a total provocation.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega condemned Pelosi's visit, regarding it an act of provocation against China. Vice President Rosario Murillo said Nicaragua resolutely supports China in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a statement that Nicaragua strongly condemns Pelosi's provocative visit.

"We reiterate our forceful condemnation" of the U.S. move, the statement said, adding that Nicaragua fully supports China in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan question.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry expressed its "firm rejection of the actions aimed at harming the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the People's Republic of China" and condemned U.S. interference in China's internal affairs.

Cuba reaffirms its strict adherence to the one-China principle and acknowledgement of Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese territory, the ministry said in a statement, adding that U.S. "aggressive" activities undermine regional and international peace.

A spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said the DPRK "vehemently denounced" Pelosi's visit and "fully supported the Chinese government's just stand" on resolutely defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in the internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," the spokesperson said.

UPHOLDING ONE-CHINA PRINCIPLE

Jean-Claude Gakosso, minister for foreign affairs of the Republic of the Congo, said that the Congolese side firmly upholds the one-China principle.

It is undoubtedly a universal consensus that the Taiwan question is a matter of China's internal affairs, said Gakosso, adding that the Congolese side firmly supports China's actions to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the country "strongly rejects the acts of interference and meddling" carried out by Pelosi with her visit to Taiwan.

"We alert the international community about these actions that constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Chinese nation, ignoring (the United Nations General Assembly) Resolution 2758," the ministry said.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reaffirms its unrestricted adherence to the one-China principle, the ministry added.

Iran firmly supports the One-China principle, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, adding the recent U.S move that interfered in China's internal affairs and violated its territorial integrity will only intensify instability and stoke differences, and is thus deplorable.

Pakistan reaffirms its strong commitment to the one-China policy and firmly supports China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Cedric Thomas Frolick, house chairperson of committees at the National Assembly of South Africa, said the one-China principle is an "undertaking" made by the U.S. side for the relations with China.

"To change that now directly or indirectly will fly in the face of previous commitments that have been given between the two countries," said Frolick.

SUPPORTING CHINA'S MEASURES

Peace and stability in all regions of the world, including the Asia-Pacific region, is a decisive prerequisite and fundamental foundation for cooperation and development of countries in the region and the world, said the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) reaffirms its consistent policy of supporting "one-China policy" and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposes any intention to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus said Pelosi's visit has heightened the tensions in the region.

Belarus fully shares China's concern regarding Washington's destructive actions aimed at interfering in China's internal affairs and escalating the situation, the ministry added.

Belarus supports the one-China principle and the consistent measures taken by the Chinese side to reunite the country, the ministry said.

The Palestinian presidency affirmed Palestine's longstanding position supporting the friendly People's Republic of China, its sovereignty and territorial integrity and fully respecting the one-China principle.

Palestine calls for halting any actions that run contrary to the one-China principle while affirming China's right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it condemns the "policy of provocation practiced by the United States against the People's Republic of China."

The ministry said Pelosi's visit infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and destabilizes the world.

"Syria ... fully supports the positions declared by the People's Republic of China against this visit," the ministry said, adding that China has the right to take whatever measures necessary to protect and preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)