Top Chinese legislator holds virtual talks with Tonga's senior official

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Tonga's Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Lord Fakafanua via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Wednesday met with Tonga's Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua, via video link.

Li said that the rapid development of the China-Tonga comprehensive strategic partnership had brought tangible benefits to the two peoples. China will further develop ties with Tonga amid joint efforts to build a closer China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future.

He called for enhanced mutual political trust and support, as well as more cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, culture and tourism.

Expounding on China's stand on the Taiwan question, Li said China highly appreciates Tonga's long-term adherence to the one-China principle. He said the one-China principle is the political foundation for other countries to develop bilateral relations with China.

China, Tonga and other Pacific island countries are all developing countries, Li said, adding that China hopes Tonga can actively support and partake in the Global Security Initiative and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

China is willing to actively promote the faithful implementation of the Paris Agreement and deepen cooperation with Pacific island countries on climate change response, said Li.

He also said the NPC is ready to have exchanges and communications with Tonga's Legislative Assembly on various levels to provide a legal guarantee for the two countries' pragmatic cooperation.

Fakafanua said Tonga firmly supports the one-China principle as the foundation for developing bilateral ties. He said his country appreciates China's assistance in coping with natural disasters, preventing and controlling COVID-19, and promoting economic and social development.

Tonga's Legislative Assembly will work with China's NPC to facilitate the development of Tonga-China comprehensive strategic partnership and cooperation in various fields, he added.

