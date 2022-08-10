Tensions in Taiwan Strait rooted in DPP authorities' refusal to recognize one-China principle: FM spokesperson
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday that the tensions in the Taiwan Strait are rooted in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' refusal to recognize the one-China principle.
Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"The root cause of the tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that DPP authorities collude with external forces to make provocations by seeking independence, refusing to recognize the one-China principle, and seeking to change the status quo that both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China," Wang said.
Wang made a stern warning to Taiwan authorities, saying that all attempts to reverse the historical trend by resisting reunification with force will firmly be rejected by all Chinese people and will prove to be futile and a dead end.
(Subtitles by Zhang Jian and Li Peitian; Story compiled by Wang Jiarui)
Photos
Related Stories
- DPP warned against banking on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence"
- Tsai Ing-wen's words confound right and wrong: mainland spokesperson
- Tsai Ing-wen, DPP authorities to push Taiwan into disaster by colluding with foreign forces: spokesperson
- Mainland denounces DPP's sinister aim of damaging cross-Strait relations
- Mainland will resolutely respond to "Taiwan independence" provocations: spokesperson
- Spokesperson denounces deceitful statements of DPP
- DPP slammed for seeking "Taiwan independence" by using pandemic
- DPP warned against attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by using pandemic
- From 'porcupine' to 'hog': Han Kuang exercises expose DPP's real capability
- DPP authority solely to blame for Taiwan's exclusion from World Health Assembly
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.