Tensions in Taiwan Strait rooted in DPP authorities' refusal to recognize one-China principle: FM spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 09:47, August 10, 2022

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said on Tuesday that the tensions in the Taiwan Strait are rooted in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' refusal to recognize the one-China principle.

Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"The root cause of the tensions in the Taiwan Strait is that DPP authorities collude with external forces to make provocations by seeking independence, refusing to recognize the one-China principle, and seeking to change the status quo that both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China," Wang said.

Wang made a stern warning to Taiwan authorities, saying that all attempts to reverse the historical trend by resisting reunification with force will firmly be rejected by all Chinese people and will prove to be futile and a dead end.

(Subtitles by Zhang Jian and Li Peitian; Story compiled by Wang Jiarui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)