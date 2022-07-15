Mainland denounces DPP's sinister aim of damaging cross-Strait relations

Xinhua) 09:24, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Thursday criticized Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for its sinister intention of deliberately obstructing exchanges of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait and damaging cross-Strait relations.

People on both sides of the Strait have expressed a strong willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, and jointly promote integrated development at the 14th Straits Forum, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The one-China principle is the political foundation of cross-Strait relations, and the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, is the key to ensuring the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, Zhu said.

"We resolutely oppose any words and deeds that distort, reject and smear the 1992 Consensus and its core essence," Zhu said.

Zhu pointed out that the collusion of the "Taiwan independence" forces and the external forces is the root cause of the current strained and volatile situation across the Strait.

"No one should underestimate our resolve, will and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zhu said.

