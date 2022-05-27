DPP slammed for seeking "Taiwan independence" by using pandemic

Xinhua) 11:34, May 27, 2022

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Experts from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan have criticized the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for using misleading language regarding the region's participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), denouncing its claim of a "gap" in global anti-pandemic efforts as a "groundless political lie."

"It is entirely for the political ends of seeking 'independence' that the DPP authorities have deliberately denied and smeared the work of the mainland and the World Health Organization (WHO)," said Li Zhenguang, a Taiwan affairs professor at Beijing Union University.

There are no obstacles for Taiwan to obtain pandemic containment information and resources from the WHO, and experts from the island often take part in international seminars on public health and epidemic prevention, Li noted.

The Chinese mainland has given Taiwan around 400 updates about the epidemic situation since the start of COVID-19.

The General Committee and the Plenary Session of the 75th WHA recently rejected a proposal to invite Taiwan to participate in the WHA as an observer submitted by certain countries.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan participated in the WHA as an observer in the name of "Chinese Taipei," a special arrangement made through cross-Strait consultations on the basis of the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle upheld by both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

But since the DPP came to power in 2016, it has obstinately adhered to the separatist position of "Taiwan independence" and refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus, Li noted.

Chang Li-chi, a lecturer at Huaqiao University from Taiwan, voiced his discontent over the DPP's response measures as the island is now battling a record wave of infections.

The DPP has pursued its own political maneuvering while neglecting the life and health of the people, leading to the runaway spread of the virus across Taiwan, Chang added.

