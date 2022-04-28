Mainland slams Taiwan's DPP for arms purchases

Xinhua) 14:28, April 28, 2022

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority will, step by step, push Taiwan into the disaster of war by wantonly squandering the money of the Taiwan people on buying arms and creating confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, said a mainland spokesperson on Wednesday.

"The move poses great harm to the interests and wellbeing of the Taiwan people," said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

The DPP's attempt to collude with external forces to "seek Taiwan independence" and "seek Taiwan independence by force" has not changed, he noted.

"The future of Taiwan and the security and interests of Taiwan compatriots lie in the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification," Ma said.

He called on the people of Taiwan to reject the coercion and deception of the DPP authority and work with the people on the mainland to promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and build a peaceful home for compatriots on both sides of the Strait.

