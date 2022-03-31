Chinese mainland decries DPP's "two states" comments as provocation

Xinhua) 08:13, March 31, 2022

BEIJING, March 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the latest attempt by certain Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians in China's Taiwan to describe ties between the mainland and Taiwan as one between "two states" was nothing short of a provocative and impetuous action.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the statement at a press conference when asked to comment on recent remarks by a politician with Taiwan's DPP authority.

The attempt, which was motivated by the DPP's self-interest, amounted to calling white black and confusing right and wrong, Zhu said.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China, Zhu noted.

"Although the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have not yet been completely reunified, the fact that both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China has never changed, and China's sovereignty and territory have never been divided," she said.

The DPP authority's actions are extremely dangerous political plots with evil intentions, which seriously endanger the security and well-being of Taiwan compatriots, Zhu said.

She warned the DPP authority "not to misjudge the situation and miscalculate, let alone underestimate our strong resolve, will and ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

