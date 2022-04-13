DPP intimidation of enterprises denounced

Xinhua) 15:22, April 13, 2022

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced the use of smears and intimidation by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) targeting mainland enterprises doing business in Taiwan.

The DPP authority has been ramping up efforts to obstruct and undermine exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Its ill-intentioned and despicable smears and intimidation targeting mainland enterprises are intended to instigate confrontation between both sides of the Strait, he said.

Mainland enterprises doing business in Taiwan have recently been summoned by the DPP authority in search of the so-called "illegal poaching of Taiwan's high-tech professionals."

Such political manipulation cannot obstruct the overall trend of exchanges and cooperation between compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and will only harm the immediate interests of the Taiwan business community and compatriots on the island, he said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)