Chinese mainland warns against Pelosi's Taiwan visit plan
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- If U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take countermeasures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a Chinese mainland spokesperson warned Thursday.
Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to Taiwan media reports on Pelosi's planned visit to the island.
The move would seriously violate the one-China principle and stipulations of the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, Ma added.
Any "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and wrong words and deeds from the U.S. side that threaten China's core interests will never be tolerated, Ma said.
Warning Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to immediately stop any attempt to seek independence by banking on external forces, Ma said all its crimes will have consequences.
