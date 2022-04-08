Chinese FM makes clear China's position on Pelosi's reported visit to Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:02, April 08, 2022

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday made clear China's solemn position on media reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would visit Taiwan.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Noting that the current international situation is increasingly turbulent, Wang said that on the Ukraine issue, the United States urges respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of a country, but on the Taiwan question, it openly tramples on the red line of the one-China principle.

This is a blatant double standard, he stressed.

If Pelosi, a political leader of the United States, knowingly visits Taiwan, it would be a malicious provocation against China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs, and would send an extremely dangerous political signal to the outside world, Wang said.

If the United States insists on going its own way, China will surely make a firm response and the U.S. side will bear all the consequences, he added.

