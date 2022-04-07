U.S. should immediately cease arms sale to Taiwan: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:46, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The United States should immediately correct its erroneous act of selling arms to Taiwan and cease playing with fire when it comes to Taiwan-related issues, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the decision of relevant U.S. department to sell arms to Taiwan worth about 95 million U.S. dollars.

The U.S. arms sale to China's Taiwan region seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, particularly the Aug. 17 Communique, Ma said.

Provocative moves by the Democratic Progressive Party authority to seek "Taiwan independence" by colluding with external forces will only push Taiwan compatriots, inch by inch, into an abyss of suffering, Ma said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)