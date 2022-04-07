Spokesperson slams Taiwan's DPP for exploiting Ukraine issue

Xinhua) 09:30, April 07, 2022

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for exploiting the Ukraine situation to mislead the island's residents and international public opinion.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, was asked to comment on a DPP official's recent interview on cross-Strait relations.

The DPP authority's true intention in showing its "value" as a strategic pawn of external forces and clamoring the so-called "military threat" from the mainland is to "internationalize" the Taiwan question and justify "Taiwan independence" provocations, Ma said.

Noting that Taiwan is a part of the Chinese territory and that China's reunification cannot be stopped, Ma said that whatever disguise the DPP authority may use, it cannot hide its intention of secession from the country and selling national interests, and any attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to fail.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)