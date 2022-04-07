Taiwan reports rising number of local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Wednesday reported 281 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest number recorded in a single day this year, the island's disease monitoring agency told a press briefing.

It was the sixth consecutive day that new local cases surpassed 100, bringing the total number of locally transmitted infections in April to 1,077.

Taiwan also reported 78 new imported cases on Wednesday, with 27 of that number being travelers who tested positive on arrival in Taiwan, the agency said.

To date, Taiwan has reported 25,225 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 16,945 were local infections.

The agency has announced that it is relaxing some home quarantine restrictions in a bid to coordinate the practical needs of the community with pandemic prevention measures.

