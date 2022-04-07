China vows to adhere to dynamic zero-COVID approach as cases spike

Xinhua) 08:04, April 07, 2022

Medical workers from Hainan Province take swab samples from residents for nucleic acid tests at a community in Jiading District of Shanghai, east China, April 6, 2022. Shanghai on Wednesday launched another round of citywide antigen and nucleic acid testing amid efforts to contain the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, according to local authorities. The decision was made based on the results of mass nucleic acid testing on Monday, according to the Shanghai municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control. (Xinhua/Wang Shujuan)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- China will adhere to its dynamic zero-COVID approach as local infections are surging, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC) said Wednesday.

China is facing a serious challenge in COVID-19 containment as numbers of local cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, are rising rapidly, and the virus continues to spread in communities in some areas, NHC spokesperson Mi Feng told a press conference.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 1,383 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 19,089 asymptomatic cases, according to the latest data released by the NHC.

Mi called on local authorities to prepare quarantine facilities and temporary hospitals for potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

He also highlighted the need to spare no efforts to guarantee the supply of daily necessities and meet the people's medical treatment needs.

Measures should be taken to vaccinate more people against the coronavirus, particularly the elderly, Mi said.

More than 1.24 billion people across the Chinese mainland have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the NHC.

