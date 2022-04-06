U.S. FDA advisors to discuss arrangement for COVID-19 booster shots

Xinhua) 13:09, April 06, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Advisors to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the future arrangement of COVID-19 booster shots.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will discuss the need and arrangement for COVID-19 vaccine booster doses, and process for COVID-19 vaccine strain selection to address current and emerging variants, according to meeting information posted on FDA's website.

On March 29, the FDA authorized a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals and people aged above 50.

It has recommended that those vulnerable groups get another mRNA COVID-19 booster at least four months after receiving an initial booster dose, to increase protection against severe disease from COVID-19.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)