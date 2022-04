Chinese mainland reports 1,383 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:45, April 06, 2022

A medical worker from east China's Zhejiang Province takes a swab sample from a child for nucleic acid test at a community in Songjiang District of Shanghai, east China, April 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 1,383 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Tuesday, 973 were in Jilin, 311 in Shanghai, and 17 in Zhejiang.

Besides, a total of 32 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Tuesday also saw 19,199 new asymptomatic cases on the Chinese mainland, including 19,089 local ones and 110 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic cases, 16,766 were reported in Shanghai and 1,798 in Jilin.

Following the recovery of 1,910 patients on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment stood at 24,565, including 75 in critical conditions.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,638.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 158,793 as of Tuesday.

