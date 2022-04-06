Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 screening

Xinhua) 13:56, April 06, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai on Wednesday launched another round of citywide antigen and nucleic acid testing amid efforts to contain the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, according to local authorities.

The decision was made based on the results of mass nucleic acid testing on Monday, according to the Shanghai municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The city reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.

