Home>>
Shanghai conducts new round of citywide COVID-19 screening
(Xinhua) 13:56, April 06, 2022
SHANGHAI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai on Wednesday launched another round of citywide antigen and nucleic acid testing amid efforts to contain the recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis, according to local authorities.
The decision was made based on the results of mass nucleic acid testing on Monday, according to the Shanghai municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control.
The city reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 16,766 local asymptomatic carriers on Tuesday, according to the municipal health commission.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. FDA advisors to discuss arrangement for COVID-19 booster shots
- Another makeshift hospital under construction in Shanghai
- New candidate vaccines against COVID-19 variants designed: study
- Feature: Service robots aid Shanghai's epidemic fight
- Shanghai's temporary hospitals expected to accommodate over 70,000 patients
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.