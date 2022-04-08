Chinese embassy in U.S. urges Washington to cancel Pelosi's trip to Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:19, April 08, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in the United States on Thursday reiterated China's strong opposition to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan, urging Washington to cancel it.

"In the past few days, Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. have lodged stern representations with the U.S. Congress and government on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported visit to Taiwan, and stated China's solemn position, urging the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the stipulations in the three Sino-U.S. Joint Communiques, and to cancel Speaker Pelosi's plan to visit Taiwan," said a spokesperson of the embassy, according to remarks posted on the embassy's website.

The spokesperson's remarks were in response to a question from the media seeking comment on the postponement of Pelosi's upcoming trip to Asia - during which she reportedly will visit Taiwan on Sunday - as a result of the 82-year-old's positive COVID-19 test earlier on Thursday.

