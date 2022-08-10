Taiwan is part of China: British musician

Aug. 9 (Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The fact that Taiwan is part of China has been absolutely accepted by the whole of international community, British musician Roger Waters said in his recent interview with CNN.

When refuting CNN host Michael Smerconish's allegation that "the Chinese are too busy encircling Taiwan" in the interview released on Saturday, Waters said, "They are not encircling Taiwan. Taiwan is part of China."

"If you don't know that, you aren't reading enough ... You can't have a conversation about human rights" and Taiwan "without actually doing the reading," Waters, a former member of the Pink Floyd band, told Smerconish.

He said to the CNN host "because you're believing your propaganda, your side's propaganda."

"The Chinese didn't invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003," added the musician, who is also a singer-songwriter and composer. "Who have the Chinese invaded and slaughtered?"

