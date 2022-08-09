Home>>
Aerial view of Yancheng City Ruins Park in Jiangsu
(Ecns.cn) 09:20, August 09, 2022
Aerial view shows the Yanchen City Ruins Park, the most well preserved ruin site of the Spring and Autumn Period (770B.C-221B.C)in China, Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 7, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yangbo)
The ruin site has a unique structure of three cities and three rivers interwoven with each other.
