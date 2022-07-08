German-invested projects totaling 188 mln euros inked in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 10:36, July 08, 2022

NANJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- German-invested projects worth a total of 188 million euros (about 192 million U.S. dollars) were inked on Thursday at a conference in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Ten projects were signed at the Jiangsu-Germany Dialogue 2022, involving medicine, smart electric vehicles, equipment manufacturing and new materials. An incubation center for German firms was launched in the Sino-German (Changzhou) Innovation Industrial Park.

By the end of 2021, 234 German enterprises had made footprints in the city and brought a total investment of approximately 1.1 billion U.S. dollars.

The partnership brings further opportunities for China-Germany cooperation and China-EU cooperation, according to Shi Mingde, president of the China-Germany Friendship Association.

