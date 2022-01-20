Intangible cultural heritage events held to mark upcoming Spring Festival in Jiangsu
Folk artists present local intangible cultural heritage performance in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Spring Festival is drawing near, a series of events displaying local intangible cultural heritage has been held here in Xuyi County till Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Folk artists present local intangible cultural heritage performance in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Spring Festival is drawing near, a series of events displaying local intangible cultural heritage has been held here in Xuyi County till Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Folk artists present local intangible cultural heritage performance in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Spring Festival is drawing near, a series of events displaying local intangible cultural heritage has been held here in Xuyi County till Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Folk artists present local intangible cultural heritage performance in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Spring Festival is drawing near, a series of events displaying local intangible cultural heritage has been held here in Xuyi County till Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Li Bo)
Photos
Related Stories
- China livestreams cultural heritage activities to celebrate traditional holidays
- Ivory carving master remains committed to reviving, carrying forward traditional craft
- NW China's Suoyang City Ruins home to intact ancient military defense, irrigation systems
- Chinese space-tracking ship back from satellite monitoring missions
- Virtual currency pyramid scheme busted in east China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.