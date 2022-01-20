Intangible cultural heritage events held to mark upcoming Spring Festival in Jiangsu

Xinhua) 10:27, January 20, 2022

Folk artists present local intangible cultural heritage performance in Xuyi County of Huaian, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 19, 2022. As the Spring Festival is drawing near, a series of events displaying local intangible cultural heritage has been held here in Xuyi County till Feb. 18. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

