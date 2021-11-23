Virtual currency pyramid scheme busted in east China

Xinhua) 09:32, November 23, 2021

NANJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Police in China have busted a virtual currency-themed online pyramid scheme involving some 110,000 people and 1 billion yuan (about 156.4 million U.S. dollars).

In April, police in Suining, east China's Jiangsu Province, received a tip-off from a person who claimed to be trapped in the pyramid scheme operated by an investment platform called BBGO.

Investigation revealed that BBGO forged and spread information about non-existent plants and machines dedicated to virtual currency mining, coaxing over 110,000 investors into joining its pyramid scheme since 2019, using so-called high profits and rebates as bait, police said.

Five main suspects in the case have been arrested as the trial is under way.

