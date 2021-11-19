China's Jiangsu aims to produce 500,000 NEVs yearly by 2025

NANJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Jiangsu Province aims to increase its annual new energy vehicle (NEV) output to 500,000 units by 2025, according to the provincial industry and information technology department.

The province also plans for annual NEV sales to account for more than 20 percent of its total new car sales by 2025.

Its NEV output is expected to account for more than half of its total automobile output by 2035.

In 2020, Jiangsu manufactured 96,000 NEVs, accounting for 7 percent of the country's total.

By the end of last year, a total of 274,000 NEVs had been put on the roads in Jiangsu, among which over 90 percent were buses used by the province's public transport sector.

China has been top globally in the output and sales of NEVs for the last six years, with its NEV fleet reaching 6.78 million, including 5.52 million electric vehicles.

