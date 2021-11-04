Baoying County of Jiangsu boosts green development by promoting solar and wind energy

Xinhua) 09:07, November 04, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2021 shows a photovoltaic and wind power generation project installed above the fishery waters in Sheyanghu Township of Baoying County of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Baoying County of Yangzhou has been boosting green development by promoting solar and wind energy in recent years. The county's annual power generation from clean energy now reaches 2.1 billion kWh, accounting for 84 percent of the county's annual electricity consumption, equivalent to reducing coal consumption by 840,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

