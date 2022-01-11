China livestreams cultural heritage activities to celebrate traditional holidays
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Cyberspace Administration of China Monday jointly launched a livestreaming cultural event in the run-up to celebrate traditional Chinese holidays such as the upcoming Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival.
The online event will gather intangible cultural heritage preservation institutions and inheritors in designated areas with traditional holiday customs listed as intangible cultural heritage, record videos of these traditional activities in conformity to anti-pandemic protocols and share them on the event's platform as well as other participating platforms, where netizens can upload their own posts, interact and communicate, according to the organizers.
Participating localities have also rolled out their own action plans as well as pandemic control and emergency response plans for the event in accordance with local anti-pandemic protocols.
The event has a considerable meaning in dispelling the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, leveraging the healing and cohesive role of intangible cultural heritage and spreading China's fine traditional culture, said the organizers.
Photos
Related Stories
- E-commerce livestreaming drives sales of Chinese domestic brands
- Ivory carving master remains committed to reviving, carrying forward traditional craft
- Village official takes up livestreaming to sell locally grown dragon fruits in S China’s Hainan
- NW China's Suoyang City Ruins home to intact ancient military defense, irrigation systems
- Neolithic ruins in Zhejiang eyes World Cultural Heritage
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.