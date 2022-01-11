China livestreams cultural heritage activities to celebrate traditional holidays

Xinhua) 08:41, January 11, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Cyberspace Administration of China Monday jointly launched a livestreaming cultural event in the run-up to celebrate traditional Chinese holidays such as the upcoming Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival.

The online event will gather intangible cultural heritage preservation institutions and inheritors in designated areas with traditional holiday customs listed as intangible cultural heritage, record videos of these traditional activities in conformity to anti-pandemic protocols and share them on the event's platform as well as other participating platforms, where netizens can upload their own posts, interact and communicate, according to the organizers.

Participating localities have also rolled out their own action plans as well as pandemic control and emergency response plans for the event in accordance with local anti-pandemic protocols.

The event has a considerable meaning in dispelling the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, leveraging the healing and cohesive role of intangible cultural heritage and spreading China's fine traditional culture, said the organizers.

