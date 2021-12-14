Village official takes up livestreaming to sell locally grown dragon fruits in S China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 17:59, December 14, 2021

By taking advantage of the short-video sharing platform Douyin, a village official named Mai Shaohua has let more people know about the dragon fruits grown locally in the village while further expanding the sales channels for marketing the village’s tropical agricultural products.

Mai Shaohua promotes freshly grown dragon fruits in front of the camera. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Mai is the head of the Party branch in Tailou village, Tianya district, Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province. When Mai first started selling dragon fruits on Douyin, he had no idea how to express himself during a livestreaming session. After attending training courses and learning sales skills online, nowadays he can be seen in full vitality while in front of the camera.

Mai said for the next step, they will continue to make greater efforts to train farmers to become livestreamers themselves so that they can sell their products online and make full use of the Internet in advancing rural vitalization.

Photo shows Tailou village in Tianya district, Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

By implementing its rural vitalization strategy, continuously pushing for the innovative development of tropical agriculture in the locality, and improving access to electricity and the Internet in rural and mountainous areas, Tianya district has enabled its rural residents to sell locally grown products to the world and buy commodities from the world.

Photo shows a dragon fruit planting base in Tianya district, Sanya city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

