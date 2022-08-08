Spain witnesses serious shortage of ice cubes

Xinhua) 10:17, August 08, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows empty shelves of ice cubes in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain. Spain is witnessing a serious shortage of bags of ice, due to high production and storage costs caused by rapid increase in electricity prices as well as high demand brought about by hot weather. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows a notice of purchase limits on ice cubes in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain. Spain is witnessing a serious shortage of bags of ice, due to high production and storage costs caused by rapid increase in electricity prices as well as high demand brought about by hot weather. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 7, 2022 shows empty shelves of ice cubes in a supermarket in Madrid, Spain. Spain is witnessing a serious shortage of bags of ice, due to high production and storage costs caused by rapid increase in electricity prices as well as high demand brought about by hot weather. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)