Scenery of Segovia, Spain

Xinhua) 16:23, May 16, 2022

Photo taken on May 14, 2022 shows the scenery of Segovia, Spain. Segovia is famous for its Roman aqueduct, as well as ancient churches and castles. The old town of Segovia and its aqueduct were listed as the World Heritage by the UNESCO in 1985. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

