U.S. politicians play “Xinjiang cards” against China while distorting facts about Xinjiang

(Cartoon by Ma Hongliang)

For some time now, the U.S. has been continuously hyping up so-called “forced labor” in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. However, people who respect the truth will see that the so-called “forced labor” rhetoric is totally a lie. The U.S., which ignores basic facts about Xinjiang, is attempting to contain China by pressuring the industrial advantages of Xinjiang through political manipulation.

Rather than attacking Xinjiang, the U.S. should reflect on its own notorious problem of forced labor.

The U.S. still has not ratified the Forced Labour Convention (1930), the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Every year, nearly 100,000 people are smuggled into the U.S. for forced labor. Today, there are at least 500,000 people enslaved in the U.S. The use of child labor is prevalent in the U.S. agricultural sector, with many children starting from the age of 8. Roughly 240,000 to 325,000 women and children in the U.S. are victims of sexual slavery. There are more than 100,000 people held in private prisons in the U.S. who are forced to work. The work is intense and the wages are low.

However, to serve their own political agenda, U.S. politicians have refused to reflect on the notorious human rights situation in their own country, but have meanwhile spared in no effort to smear China’s region of Xinjiang.

According to the Global Times, some U.S. officials have also spoken their mind that “Xinjiang has no problems; in fact we are all aware of it.” But they have nonetheless refused to stop playing the “Xinjiang card” or stop their despicable behavior of spreading rumors and lies.

