2022 agricultural machinery expo held in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:16, July 04, 2022

A cotton picker is on display at the 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

The 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo will be held at Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi from July 3 to 5. A total of 350 agricultural machinery enterprises from home and abroad will attend the exhibition, displaying more than 5,000 varieties of agricultural machinery products.

Visitors take a close look on a cotton picker during the 2022 agricultural machinery expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

An agricultural machinery is on display at the 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A staff member introduces machine to a visitor during the 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

An agricultural machinery is on display at the 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

A visitor experiences the automatic driving system of Beidou Navigation during the 2022 Agricultural Machinery Expo in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, July 3, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

