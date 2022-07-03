Home>>
5.2-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC
(Xinhua) 10:15, July 03, 2022
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the county of Akqi in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 6:02 a.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 40.88 degrees north latitude and 78.14 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
