China's Hainan ups emergency response for Typhoon Chaba
A taxi drives through a waterlogged street in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 2, 2022. South China's island province of Hainan upgraded its emergency response level for Typhoon Chaba to Level II, the second-highest, the local government has announced. Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, has brought strong winds and heavy rains to Hainan while moving towards south China's Guangdong Province at a maximum speed of about 119 km per hour. (Photo by Yuan Yongdong/Xinhua)
HAIKOU, July 2 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan upgraded its emergency response level for Typhoon Chaba to Level II, the second-highest, the local government has announced.
Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, has brought strong winds and heavy rains to Hainan while moving towards south China's Guangdong Province at a maximum speed of about 119 km per hour.
Chaba will likely make landfall in the coastal area of Guangdong between Saturday afternoon and evening, the meteorological department said.
The provincial government said 47 residents have been evacuated out of concern of geological disasters. Railway services have been suspended on the island and airports in Haikou and Sanya have canceled over 400 flights. All scenic spots, and maritime entertainment and aerial sightseeing activities in the two cities have also been suspended.
