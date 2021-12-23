Aftermath of Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

Photo shows a fishing community damaged by Typhoon Rai along a shoreline in Leyte Province, the Philippines, Dec. 22, 2021.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 156 people died from the typhoon, while the Philippine National Police reported at least 375 deaths. Many more are missing or injured.

On Thursday afternoon, Typhoon Rai first swept across Siargao Island, off the eastern coast on Mindanao island in the southern Philippines. It lashed the Southeast Asian country for three days, causing flooding and landslides. (Xinhua)

