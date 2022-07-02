Flower festival held in Moscow

Xinhua) 13:56, July 02, 2022

People look at flowers during an annual flower festival outside the GUM department store near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures during an annual flower festival outside the GUM department store near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People take pictures during an annual flower festival outside the GUM department store near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman takes a selfie during an annual flower festival outside the GUM department store near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People walk past flowers on display during an annual flower festival outside the GUM department store near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, on July 1, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

