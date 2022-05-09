People buy flowers at flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles
A man carrying a bunch of flowers is seen at a flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua)
A girl carrying flowers is seen at a flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua)
People carrying flowers are seen at a flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua)
A woman carrying flowers is seen at a flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua)
People buy flowers and balloons at a flower market on Mother's Day in downtown Los Angeles, the United States, on May 8, 2022. (Xinhua)
Photos
