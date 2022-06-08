Time lapse video shows flowers blooming within 120 seconds

People's Daily Online) 15:56, June 08, 2022

A time lapse video has captured the mesmerizing sight of a bunch of different flowers as they come into blossom. Recorded by scientists from the Kunming Institute of Botany at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the fifteen flowers shown in the video, which include species under national-level key protection, flaunt their beauty as they transform from the initial budding stage into a full bloom. Click on the video to appreciate mother nature in all of her glory.

