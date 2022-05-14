ExpoRose festival kicks off in Grasse, southern France
Roses and pink umbrellas are seen during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
A street is decorated with pink umbrellas during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Visitors look at flowers during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Roses and a pink umbrella are seen during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
A child poses with roses during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Roses and pink umbrellas are seen during the 50th ExpoRose in Grasse, southern France, on May 13, 2022. The city center of Grasse was turned into rose gardens during the three-day ExpoRose festival which kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Serge Haouzi/Xinhua)
Photos
