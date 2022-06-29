China's top legislator holds talks with lower house speaker of Kazakhstan's parliament

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds video talks with Erlan Koshanov, the speaker of the Mazhilis, or lower house, of Kazakhstan's parliament, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held video talks with Erlan Koshanov, the speaker of the Mazhilis, or lower house, of Kazakhstan's parliament.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance and direct push of the two heads of state, China-Kazakhstan relations have continuously achieved leap-forward development and a new height in the two countries' permanent comprehensive strategic partnership has been reached.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Kazakhstan, Li said that China is ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue their friendship from generation to generation, and firmly promote bilateral cooperation.

Li said it is crucial that the two countries continuously enhance political mutual trust. China supports Kazakhstan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and the two sides should continue to strengthen international cooperation.

Facing the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has shown strong resilience, Li said, and China hopes that the two sides will continue to focus on high-quality belt and Road cooperation and tap into the potential of their cooperation.

The legislative bodies of the two sides should strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and provide a fair, just, transparent and equal legal environment for pragmatic cooperation, Li said.

Koshanov said Kazakhstan thinks highly of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and is ready to work with China to advance the Belt and Road Initiative and jointly implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Mazhilis is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC and contribute to promoting bilateral cooperation and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, he said.

