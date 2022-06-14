Top Chinese legislator stresses rule of law for beautiful China

Xinhua) 08:54, June 14, 2022

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, inspects a research institute on chernozem soil conservation in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 12, 2022. Li made a law-enforcement inspection in Heilongjiang Province from June 10 to 13. Led by Li, legislators inspected the province's work in implementing the environmental protection law. They also conducted research for the legislation of a law on chernozem soil conservation. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

HARBIN, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has underlined sound legislation and supervision work in the environmental protection field, to employ the strength of the rule of law in ensuring the building of a beautiful China.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a four-day law-enforcement inspection that ended on Monday in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang.

Led by Li, legislators inspected the province's work in implementing the environmental protection law. They also conducted research for the legislation of a law on chernozem soil conservation.

During the tour, Li called for efforts to advance the implementation of the law to ensure the CPC Central Committee's decisions and plans are effectively carried out. He noted that the legal system for environmental protection should be continuously improved to ensure that the system's overall effectiveness is enhanced.

He also called on local governments, agricultural businesses and workers, and all relevant parties involved to take their due responsibility in conserving the chernozem soil, as it is important for the country's food security, ecological security and the Chinese nation's sustainable development.

