China's top legislator holds talks with Mexican Senate president

Xinhua) 16:21, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Tuesday held talks via video link with Olga Sanchez Cordero, president of the Mexican Senate, calling for further enhancing bilateral relations.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Mexico have supported each other and deepened their friendship. China is ready to work with Mexico to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and elevate the China-Mexico comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

The sound development of China-Mexico relations is attributable to the two sides' commitment to mutual respect and equal treatment, especially mutual support on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns. The one-China principle is the cornerstone of China-Mexico friendly relations, and China highly appreciates Mexico's long-standing adherence to the principle, Li said.

As the two countries share broad common interests in international affairs, China and Mexico should enhance multilateral coordination and strengthen communication at international and multilateral arenas such as the UN and the G20, and defend true multilateralism, he added.

Noting that both China and Mexico are major developing countries with important influence and great potential for cooperation, Li said the two sides should continue to pursue mutual benefit and deepen practical cooperation. China welcomes Mexico's active participation in the China International Import Expo and cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Sanchez said Mexico firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and thanked China for supporting Mexico fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mexican Senate is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with China's NPC and make new contributions to advancing bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, investment and culture and promoting the development of the Mexico-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Sanchez added.

