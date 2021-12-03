Top legislator stresses high-quality local legislation

Xinhua) 08:46, December 03, 2021

Li Zhanshu, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, addresses a national symposium on local legislation in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Thursday urged efforts to advance the high-quality development of local legislation.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, made the remarks when addressing a national symposium on local legislation in Beijing.

Li said that in recent years, local people's congresses have fulfilled their leading role in local lawmaking and enriched forms of legislation, effectively serving local economic and social development.

Li called for upholding the Party's leadership over the legislative work; focusing on local realities and enriching forms of legislation; and giving full play to the whole-process people's democracy, building consensus on legislation, and reflecting the people's will in lawmaking.

Legislative work should be carried out in accordance with statutory mandates and due procedures, and safeguard the unity of the national rule of law, Li said.

He also stressed talent building for legislative work.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)