China, Kiribati vow to enhance parliamentary communication, exchanges

Xinhua) 10:46, June 25, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Speaker of Kiribati's House of Assembly Tangariki Reete via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu on Thursday held talks with Speaker of Kiribati's House of Assembly Tangariki Reete via video link, during which both sides pledged to promote exchanges and communication between legislative bodies.

Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic leadership of both leaders, bilateral relations have developed well, political mutual trust has continued to deepen, and exchanges and cooperations in various fields have achieved remarkable results since the two countries officially resumed diplomatic relations.

China attaches great importance to developing bilateral relations and stands ready to work with Kiribati to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries to promote more outcomes, Li said.

China has always advocated that all countries, whether big or small, are equal, and it firmly supports Kiribati in taking the development path suited to its national conditions, Li noted.

China appreciates Kiribati's firm support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns, and the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests and the feelings of the Chinese people, Li said, expressing hopes that Kiribati would firmly abide by the one-China principle.

Li also called on the two countries to promote the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative; deepen practical cooperation in various areas including economic and trade investment and infrastructure and marine fishery; expand exchanges in culture, education, youth, sports and health; continue working together to fight against the epidemic, and promote the building of a community of health between the two countries.

China attaches great importance to climate change and is willing to work with the international community including Kiribati to promote the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, Li said, stressing that the NPC stands ready to carry out close and friendly exchanges with Kiribati's House of Assembly.

Congratulating the Communist Party of China on the 100th anniversary of its founding, Reete said Kiribati attaches great importance to developing friendly relations with China and firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

The House of Assembly of Kiribati would like to further strengthen exchanges with the NPC of China and promote friendship and cooperation between the two countries, he added.

